scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks Akshay Kumar for making his first Hindi foray ‘Selfiee’ possible

Prithviraj Sukumaran was all smiles on the stage at the recent launch of the 'Selfiee' trailer.

By News Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks Akshay Kumar for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks Akshay Kumar for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible

‘Selfiee’ is a special project for the Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marks his foray as a producer in Bollywood after a very successful stint down south.

‘Selfiee’ is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam hit ‘Driving Licence’ which was directed by Jean Paul Lal.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was all smiles on the stage at the recent launch of the ‘Selfiee’ trailer. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty and is directed by Raj Mehta.

Speaking about the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran said: “As someone who was very closely associated with developing the original material, I kind of know from where it began, how it took the form of ‘Driving Licence’ and how it became ‘Selfiee’ today.

“I would give full credit to our director Raj for seeing the original and thinking that this film is possible from that source of material, which indeed requires a lot of talent especially to be able to tell a story differently but still retain the core elements of it and still make you feel what the original made you feel.”

Talking about how this film happened, Prithviraj added: “One person I would love to pick out and thank is Akshay sir. He is the reason why this film happened, I called him one day and I told him I would like for you to watch one of my films because I believe it is a story that needs to be told everywhere in the country and the rest is history.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with projects like ‘Salaar’ with ‘KGF’ director Prashant Neel, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Ali Abbas Zafar and his own directorial venture ‘L2: Empuraan’ lined up.

Previous article
The truth behind the viral ‘Haldi’ pic of Athiya Shetty
Next article
Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech
This May Also Interest You
News

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor in fun, fresh full of youth spirit

News

From Jackie's manjira to Bharti's dance moves, 'Li'l Champs' finale is a treat

Technology

Australian cyberbullying hits concerning level: Official

Technology

AMD launches Ryzen 7020 series chips for mobile in India

Sports

It's a really united front within the group: Lanning on Gardner's criticism of January 26 match

Sports

I think Pegula is mentally rock solid: John McEnroe

News

Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

Technology

Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display tech

News

The truth behind the viral ‘Haldi’ pic of Athiya Shetty

News

Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star

News

How Iqra Shaikh prepped to perfect 'khari boli' for 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'

News

Veteran Kannada actor Lakshman is no more

News

Cate Blanchett considered retiring from acting after demanding last role

Sports

SA20: Van der Merwe's six of the best powers Sunrisers to bonus point win

Sports

Australian Open: Magda Linette stuns Caroline Garcia to reach her first grand slam quarterfinal

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Rwanda's fairytale run continues with surprise win over West Indies

Technology

Waited 6 months to join Google: Sacked Indian-origin techie

News

Sara Ali Khan plays a valiant freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Technology

Samsung may bring its streaming app to 3rd-party TVs

Sports

Sometimes it is embarrassing to play a role of anchor in T20: Mohammad Rizwan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US