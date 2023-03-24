scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra caught a fan throwing a bra at Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a power couple sending out some major couple goals.

By Pooja Tiwari
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a power couple sending out some major couple goals. PC and Nick never fail to grab headlines whenever they are out for any event. The duo supports each other in their respective work, and the global star is often seen attending her husband’s concerts.

Here is a throwback to the time when something awful happened but the desi girl gave the funniest reaction.

Remember the time a fan threw their bra at Nick Jonas mid-concert but it was his wife Priyanka who caught it instead? In 2019, during a Jonas Brothers concert in the US, Priyanka was also in attendance along with the singers’ parents: Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas. As the concert ended and Nick and his brother walked off the stage, Priyanka and Kevin were also seen walking out of the venue. However, Priyanka found something on the ground: a white bra.

Priyanka Chopra proved to be one of the coolest wives alive when a fan threw a b*a at Nick Jonas; she picked it up and walked away.

Priyanka then hilariously picked it up, swung it over her shoulder, and walked away with it. She even smiled and laughed as those around her cracked up too.

Watch the video here:

Asim Riaz and Aly Goni on their way to Mecca for their Umrah
Colin Farrell and Kelly MacNamara go their separate ways
