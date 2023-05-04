Priyanka Chopra reveals that a botched nose surgery drove her into a deep depression

Priyanka Chopra revealed that a botched nose surgery drove her into a ‘deep depression’, and how she thought it could end her career.

The actor spoke about undergoing the procedure after winning the Miss World 2000 crown. In a recent interview, Priyanka was asked about the botched surgery, and she called it a ‘dark phase’.

Shortly after winning Miss World more than two decades ago, Priyanka went to a doctor as she was having trouble breathing and had a ‘lingering head cold’. She said the doctor had found a polyp (tissue growth) and had suggested surgery to get the polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

She said the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose and caused it to collapse, changing her appearance, which lead her to be fired from three movies. She feared her acting career was ‘over before it started’.

Priyanka also opened up about how her late father Ashok Chopra, who was a doctor in the Indian Army, had encouraged her to get corrective surgery despite her fears. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression… it (her acting career) was over before it started (as she was fired from three different movies after the fact). I was terrified of that, but he (her dad) was like, ‘I will be in the room with you’,” Priyanka said on The Howard Stern Show.

Priyanka was recently seen at Met Gala 2023 with singer-husband Nick Jonas. She is now busy with the promotions of her Hollywood film Love Again, and attended its New York premiere on Wednesday with co-star Sam Heughan.