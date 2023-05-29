scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.

Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user’s post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other.

The picture was shared by the user with the caption: “Is this a choice of a human being?”

Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.”

Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’. She was later seen in ‘Secret Superstar’.

The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

–IANS

dc/prw/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on
Next article
Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

News

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

Technology

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees

News

Tarantino 'splashed $10,000 to lick stripper's feet until they wrinkled like prunes'

Sports

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

News

Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'

Technology

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3K jobs to streamline business: Report

Technology

Report says Twitter okayed 83% of govt requests to restrict content, Musk reacts (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Exercise may lower Parkinson's disease risk in women by 25%

Sports

IPL 2023: If he is not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player, says Sehwag on Dhoni's future with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out the reserve day for CSK vs GT final?

News

Before 'Iron Man', Robert Downey Jr. was in talks for another Marvel film

News

Music composer M M Keeravani returns to Malayalam film industry after 27 years

News

Lana Del Rey stops show in Brazil to find her missing vape

News

'The Little Mermaid' make-up artiste responds to 'offensive' Ursula criticisms

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US