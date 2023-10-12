R. Madhavan reveals Amitabh Bachchan is the first one to always wish him on his Birthday

Actor R. Madhavan, who has shared screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2010 thriller film ‘Teen Patti’, revealed how the megastar is always the first person to wish him on his birthday at 12 a.m. Madhavan has expressed his love towards Amitabh Bachchan on episode 43 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15. The show is hosted by Big B.

The new episode celebrated Mr Bachchan’s 81st birthday. A video message was played on the sets of ‘KBC’, which featured Madhavan.

In the video, Madhavan said: “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Mr Amit ji. May you have the most extraordinary year. Full of love, happiness, and the peak of health. And you know it’s a matter of great privilege for us to be part of the industry when you are there. You’ve led by example and been the greatest motivation for me.”

“And for those who don’t know, every time it’s one of our birthdays, the first person to actually message and wish you at exactly 12 a.m., has been Amit ji. That much of care and love is just so difficult to come by. And I’m in complete awe of you, Sir,” shared the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame actor.

“And I hold you as a beacon of example of grace and humility. Thank you so much for being there and motivating us. Wish you a very happy birthday,”he concluded.

Replying to Madhavan, Big B said: “Thank you so much, Maddy.”

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and ‘Dhoka: Round D Corner’. He next has ‘Amriki Pandit’, untitled C. Sankaran Nair biopic, and an untitled G. D. Naidu biopic.