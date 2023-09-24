scorecardresearch
Raghav Chadha takes boat ride to hotel, covered with umbrellas to keep look secret

By Agency News Desk
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra _ pic courtesy twitter

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who will be tying the knot with actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday, was seen taking a boat ride to his hotel. A video shows Raghav taking a swanky boat ride with his family from Leela Palace to Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The boat was all covered with curtains.

When he reached the destination, his look was covered with umbrellas by his security as camera persons kept making their videos.

Raghav will leave with his baaraat to marry Parineeti at The Leela Palace. Family members, friends and politicians such as Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza have reached Udaipur to take part in the wedding.

The pheras are scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm and the reception will be held in the evening after the vidaai.

Pic. Sourceraghav_chadha
