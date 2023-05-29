scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for his role he took intense training to perform stunts.

By Agency News Desk

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Yudhra’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for his role he took intense training to perform stunts. Sources close to the actor says he took intense boxing training to perform high octane stunts in this Excel Entertainment production, which is an out and out action film, making it first in this genre for the actor.

Speaking about this, Raghav said, “I have taken up boxing in the past. But took a pause after that. However, when the film came to me, I resumed my training. It came in handy for the film. Yudhra is a marvelous action film and this skill set added to the prep of my character.”

His latest movie that got released was Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan’, which also stars southern star Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla to name a few.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls
Next article
Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident
This May Also Interest You
News

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma launches ‘Cinematic Universe’

Technology

ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket

News

The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

News

'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Technology

Qualcomm India joins WEP to empower 8 women-led startups

Sports

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Health & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

News

'Purely my choice': Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab

Technology

Consumer electronics brand DIZO India's CEO moves on

News

Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

Technology

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

Technology

Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees

News

Tarantino 'splashed $10,000 to lick stripper's feet until they wrinkled like prunes'

Sports

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

News

Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'

Technology

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3K jobs to streamline business: Report

Technology

Report says Twitter okayed 83% of govt requests to restrict content, Musk reacts (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US