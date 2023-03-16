scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ram Gopal Varma receives B. Tech degree 37 years after graduation

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his various films has finally received his college degree 37 years after passing and changing face of parallel cinema.

By News Bureau

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for films like ‘Satya’, ‘Company’, ‘Shiva’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Sarkaar’ franchise, has finally received his college degree 37 years after passing and after he changed the face of parallel Hindi cinema.

The director, who has introduced the novel concept of using cameras to tell stories through different angles, perspectives, took to his social media to share the picture of the degree. The director wrote in the caption: “Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh.”

The degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh and the year of passing is mentioned as 1985. The filmmaker graduated with a second-class division. The tweet has amassed over 4,000 likes on Twitter.

Several netizens congratulated the filmmaker for receiving his degree. A user commented: “Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ….. Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu. I’m feeling so nice to see this.”

Another one wrote: “Civil engineering! That’s the reason you used locations like – under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies.”

Previous article
Kangana Ranaut says Wikipedia is ‘hijacked by Leftists’ as info about her is wrong
Next article
Shiv Thakare surprises Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father on his birthday; Fans loving their ShivSum bond
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US