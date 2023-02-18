Ranbir Kapoor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotional events of the film, returned to Mumbai this morning. Interestingly, the actor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt, who had arrived at the airport to pick him up.

The actor, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first round promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, looked handsome as always in a casual red checkered shirt, which he paired with denim trousers, brown shoes, a face mask, and a cap. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt is spotted in a baby pink outfit as she waited for her husband inside the car. The Brahmastra pair shared a warm hug as Ranbir Kapoor entered the car.

As the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went viral, many fans said that the star finally reunited with his girls. On Valentine’s Day, RK said that he is missing Alia and Raha Kapoor while he was away promoting the film.