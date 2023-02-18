scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ranbir Kapoor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotional events of the film, returned to Mumbai this morning.

By Pooja Tiwari
Ranbir Kapoor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotional events of the film, returned to Mumbai this morning. Interestingly, the actor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt, who had arrived at the airport to pick him up.

The actor, who returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the first round promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, looked handsome as always in a casual red checkered shirt, which he paired with denim trousers, brown shoes, a face mask, and a cap. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt is spotted in a baby pink outfit as she waited for her husband inside the car. The Brahmastra pair shared a warm hug as Ranbir Kapoor entered the car.

As the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went viral, many fans said that the star finally reunited with his girls. On Valentine’s Day, RK said that he is missing Alia and Raha Kapoor while he was away promoting the film.

Previous article
Dua Lipa is desperate to find music leak source ahead of releasing third album
Next article
Maira Dharti joins 'Pandya Store' cast, says it's 'a big responsibility'
This May Also Interest You
News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

News

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

News

Nimisha Vakharia all set to play a negative character in 'Ajooni'

News

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding

News

Bhaweeka Chaudhary finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump

News

Maira Dharti joins 'Pandya Store' cast, says it's 'a big responsibility'

News

Dua Lipa is desperate to find music leak source ahead of releasing third album

News

Mark Wahlberg sells Los Angeles mansion for $55 million

News

Sohail Khan is chuffed with CCL returning after pandemic

News

Liam Neeson feels spinoffs are hurting ‘Star Wars’ legacy

News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US