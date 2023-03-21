Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee aka Rani Mukerji

Ahead of her 45th birthday on March 21, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie with ‘Mrs Chatterjee’ herself, Rani Mukerji. The actor shared a happy photograph of the trio as they felicitated Rani on her new film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is in theatres now.

While Ranveer called Arjun and himself as Rani’s ‘Gunday’, Arjun commented on the post and referred to themselves as Rani’s Anmol Ratan.

Ranveer Singh posted a photograph of himself, Arjun and Rani dressed in black. He captioned the post, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday! #ranimukherjee @arjunkapoor #mrschatterjeevsnorway #intheatersnow.”

Check out Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee