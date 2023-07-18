scorecardresearch
Rasika Dugal says, bullying is difficult to identify, overcome

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her streaming show ‘Adhura’, feels that bullying, which is a prevalent issue in different societal settings, is difficult to identify and as a result it’s difficult to overcome for those who have experienced it.

‘Adhura’ captures the varying degrees of bullying to its traumatic and lasting impact. The horrors of bullying showcased in the series have led to a dialogue in the society around the subject of bullying. It starts from a school reunion which goes wrong only to unravel the deeper layers of the narrative.

Rasika Dugal, who portrays a school counsellor and helps the 10-year-old troubled Vedant Malik, found the themes extremely appealing.

She said, “I feel situations of bullying are hard to identify and hence very difficult to overcome. Very often people being bullied tend to internalise the problem. So it becomes even more important to talk about it.”

The series gave her an opportunity to be a part of a genre – horror – she hasn’t tried in the past.

The series also stars Shrenik Arora, Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma and Jamini Pathak in pivotal roles.

The actress further mentioned, “And it (bullying) can happen anywhere, to anyone, not just in boarding schools. Unfortunately, it’s something very relatable, and the constant need to defend oneself and fight to be who you are is a terrible feeling, especially in one’s formative and impressionable years. Hence, the empathy with Vedant’s character.”

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and created and directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee.

‘Adhura’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Rasika has a third season of her superhit streaming show ‘Mirzapur’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
