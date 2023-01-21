scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen pics on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday

By News Bureau
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen pics on Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary on Saturday by sharing two photographs on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen in the company of the late actor. The unseen pictures show Sushant smiling along with Rhea in the frame.

Rhea and Sushant had first met at a production house in 2013 but became friends in 2019 through a set of common friends.

It was reported that the two were set to tie the knot by the end of 2020, but things changed radically after Sushant was found hanging at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The actor’s demise received widespread coverage, with many pointing fingers at Rhea for Sushant’s death with allegations of abetment to suicide directed at her.

After Sushant’s death, a team of three doctors conducted an autopsy and submitted their provisional post-mortem report at the Bandra police station. On June 15, 2020, the police had said that “the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging”.

Previous article
Richa Chadha used to organise pulp movie screenings, reveals Vasan Bala
Next article
Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik sprinkle humour on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Sports

New Zealand lose top spot in ODI rankings after eight-wicket loss to India in Raipur

Sports

ILT20: Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore's breezy unbeaten century

Sports

Can't wait for the Women's T20 World Cup to get started come February 10: Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

News

Kendall Jenner hosts 818 Tequila Dubai launch party

News

Adaa Khan on being part of Naagin

Sports

Bangladesh give call-up to four U19 players for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

IDCA Tri-Nation ODI for deaf with teams from Bangladesh, Nepal to be held in Kolkata from April 28

Sports

Availability of good equipment made huge difference in Indian shuttlers performance: Pullela Gopichand

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up men's singles final against Viktor Axelsen

Sports

2nd ODI: More you work with ball in practice, the more success will come, says Mohammed Shami

Sports

We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for justice: Bajrang Punia (Ld)

Sports

2nd ODI: Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ in Raipur (ld)

Sports

Dubai Capitals launch official anthem for inaugural ILT20

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US