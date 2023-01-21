scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha used to organise pulp movie screenings, reveals Vasan Bala

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Vaan Bala, who earlier tasted success with his streaming film ‘Monica O My Darling’, is back with another OTT release, this time a docu-series centering the pulp film industry of India titled ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’.

The director revealed that actress Richa Chadha used to organise screenings of pulp films along with her then roommate. Talking to IANS, Vasan shared his earliest memory of watching a pulp film which was on VHS.

He said, “My earliest memory of watching a pulp movie is on VHS. Ramsay films would be lot in demand back in the day but, when the VHS were not available, the vendors would give VHS of Hari Ram Singh films, Vinod Talwar films which had similar actor but one could figure out that they were a little different in terms of making and the structure of the film.”

Then came the revelation, as he shared, “When we grew up, Richa Chadha and her roommate Radhika would organise the screenings of these pulp movies like ‘Khooni Dracula’ and ‘Raat Ke Andhere Mein’ that’s how I came to realise that there is a tribe that relate to this line of content”.

On bringing the legend Kanti Shah in ‘Cinema Marte Dam Tak’, he said, “Ab pizza bana rahe ho toh bina cheese ke kya hi banega (you can’t make pizza without cheese). He is one figure that stands tall in the pulp movie industry so, to have him onboard was both a necessity and an honour”

‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

–IANS

aa/svn/

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108
Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday
Entertainment Today

