Saad Bilgrami studied nuances of people from Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road for 'Scam 2003' role

Actor Saad Bilgrami, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming show ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’, has shared that to lend an authenticity to his part in the show, which is based on the convicted Indian counterfeiter, Abdul Karim Telgi, he studied the nuances of people from Dongri and Mohammed Ali Road areas of Mumbai.

Talking about how he prepared for the role he said: “In order to prepare for the role, I tried to observe and get into the nuances of people from Dongri and Mohammed Ali Road. I also worked on my body language for the same. Initially, I was very nervous because I was working with such a great team just within 4-5 years in the industry. I always manifested this, so I was both grateful and nervous at the same time.”

The actor also revealed that he had actually auditioned for Hansal sir’s film ‘Faraaz’ and although things didn’t work out then, he has always admired Hansal, who serves as the creative director in ‘Scam 2003’ and was the co-director on ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

Talking about how it was like a dream come true for him to work on Hansal Mehta, Saad said: “I had previously auditioned for Hansal sir’s film Faraaz, but things didn’t work out. I’ve always been a huge admirer of Hansal sir and really wanted to work with him even if I get a small guest appearance. I’m highly inspired by his work from the start. You can say I was manifesting it. So, I gave the test for Faraaz when my father was not well and he was in the ventilator. During that time, I told my father about the audition and asked him to pray so that things work out for me.”

He further mentioned: “He really believed that one day I’ll surely work with Hansal sir and told me the same. Cut to 1 year, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company stating that it’s a confidential project and they want to test me. I gave my audition and after 6 months I received a call. They briefed me about the character and shooting schedule. I actually didn’t bother about what the project and character is or how long will be my screen presence because the only thing that mattered was, I wanted to work with Hansal sir.”

‘Scam 2003’ drops on SonyLIV on September 1.