'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' tells new age story of 'saas-bahu'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The soon to release streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, which aims to redefine the perception of ‘saas-bahu’ relationship will feature the terrific line-up of Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

Talking about the series, Dimple Kapadia said: “Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It’s a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it’s got some of the most colourful characters you’ll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy Director, Homi Adajania’s mind. He has flipped a family drama on it’s head giving us such a captivating binge-watch.”

The series will tell the story of a mother-in-law who is unapologetically hardcore, and daughters-in-law who are steadfast and formidable.

Director and Creator Homi Adajania said in a statement, “You remember the line ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created.”

He further mentioned: “Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos. You’re going to have to switch on Disney-Hotstar, buckle up tight and be ready for the roller coaster of your life.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series also stars Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra and Udit Arora, and will bow on May 5, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

