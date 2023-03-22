scorecardresearch
Saif Ali Khan poses with fans as he returns to Mumbai with his wife but fans troll her for this reason

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who went to Africa for a vacation with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

By Pooja Tiwari
Recently Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who went to Africa for a vacation with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, returned to India in the early hours of Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video in which the family was seen exiting the Mumbai airport.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were on a holiday to Masai Mara in Kenya where they had a blast. Since Saif isn’t on Instagram, Kareena often shared stunning pictures of the views on social media. Their vacation has now come to an end. As Kareena posted a photo from their last in Kenya, netizens pointed out something that led to trolling against her.

Netizens trolled Kareena Kapoor for referring to Kenya as Africa. One user wrote, “Please this is just a country don’t call it AFRICA (sic)!!!!” Another wrote, “As a Kenyan I’d prefer our country to be addressed as Kenya and not Africa. Thanks (sic).”

