HomeBollywoodNewsSaiyami Kher invited to attend the Australian Open

Saiyami Kher invited to attend the Australian Open

Saiyami Kher is all set to witness the excitement of the ongoing Australian Open, which is one of the biggest sporting events in the world

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Saiyami Kher invited to attend the Australian Open
Saiyami Kher | Australian Open _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to witness the excitement of the ongoing Australian Open, which is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Saiyami shared, “I have always been an ardent sports lover. And I am genuinely thrilled and honoured to receive this special invitation from Tourism Australia to experience the Grand Slam spectacle at the Australian Open. Sport is my first love. And I have traveled to watch the Wimbledon, US Open, so the Australian Open was a bucket list I wanted to do.”“I see it not just as a game but as a celebration of the human spirit, determination, and sheer athleticism. I am here rooting for Rohan Bopanna, he is someone who has given us so much but we don’t celebrate him enough. And in the men’s Singals I really hope Alcaraz wins! I feel he’s the future”.

Saiyami finds joy in the athletic spirit of each destination.

A versatile sportswoman herself, Saiyami is known for her prowess in cricket, badminton, and tennis.

Her recent film, ‘Ghoomer’, directed by R Balki, showcased her dedication to the sport as she brilliantly portrays a paraplegic cricketer.

Previous article
SK hynix swings to profit on rising demand for premium chips
Next article
Bayern edges Union in rescheduled Bundesliga fixture
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In