How cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher mentions a lot of preparation – physical and mental – went into creating her character in her upcoming movie ‘Ghoomer’, where she is playing a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. One of the biggest inspirations was ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The explosive batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

Saiyami says, “For me Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuvi’s career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it.”

The movie is directed by R Balki and the story, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. Ghoomer will also have Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in important roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

‘Ghoomer’ is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called “normal”.

‘Ghoomer’ is set to release on August 18, in cinemas.