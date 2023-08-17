scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

How cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher mentions a lot of preparation - physical and mental - including Yuvraj Singh's story, went into creating her character in 'Ghoomer'

By Editorial Desk
How cricketer Yuvraj Singh's story inspired Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher _ pic courtesy instagram

Saiyami Kher mentions a lot of preparation – physical and mental – went into creating her character in her upcoming movie ‘Ghoomer’, where she is playing a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. One of the biggest inspirations was ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The explosive batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

Saiyami says, “For me Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuvi’s career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it.”

The movie is directed by R Balki and the story, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. Ghoomer will also have Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in important roles.

The story revolves around Anina (Saiyami), a young woman batting prodigy, who loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut.

An unsympathetic, failed and frustrated cricketer enters her life, gives her a new dream and transforms her fate by the most innovative training, to make her play for the Indian cricket team again, as a bowler.

‘Ghoomer’ is the new style of bowling they invent to bamboozle the opposition.

It is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, the achievements of special athletes, and who have achieved more than when they were called “normal”.

‘Ghoomer’ is set to release on August 18, in cinemas.

Pic. Sourcesaiyami
1
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants rope in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant
Next article
Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser gives you goosebumps
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Swimming Australia facing World Aquatics expulsion over governance concerns

News

Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser gives you goosebumps

Sports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants rope in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant

News

Dulquer Salmaan on working in remakes: 'Classics should be left untouched'

Technology

Death in the air: 3 pilots lost their lives within 3 days; 2 in India

News

Kamal Haasan wishes director Shankar Shanmugam on his birthday

News

Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success

Sports

Shooting World Championship: India start with Men’s Air Pistol team bronze in Baku

News

Sanam collaborates with music maestro Usha Uthup

News

Vicky Kaushal was drunk during 'Ye saale dukh…' scene from 'Masaan', reveals Neeraj Ghaywan

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)

News

Anuraj Chahal on playing Armaan in 'Udaariyaan': It's stark contrast to my real-life persona

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league

Fashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan: She would make best sandwiches

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby

News

Timothée Chalamet also wanted to be cast in ‘Barbie’

News

Bebika Dhurve surprises Abhishek Malhan as she visits him at the hospital

Technology

Global smartphone shipments to hit decade low in 2023, Apple near top spot

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US