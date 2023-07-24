scorecardresearch
Sajid Nadiadwala: A visionary filmmaker mastering all genres

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Sajid Nadiadwala, the visionary Indian film producer, has mesmerised global audiences with his diverse and unique films.

With an exceptional ability to blend genres, Sajjd Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has made significant contributions to Indian cinema, delivering powerful storytelling and unforgettable entertainment experiences.

His recent outing ‘Bawaal’, which has been released on OTT in 200 countries, is receiving immense love worldwide.

Let’s take a look at the remarkable and varied filmography of Sajid Nadiadwala, showcasing his expertise in different genres.

Self-Discovery

‘Highway’ and ‘Tamasha’ were two thought-provoking films produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. ‘Highway,’ directed by Imtiaz Ali, follows the journey of a young girl who discovers herself after being kidnapped. ‘Tamasha,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, explores self-discovery, identity, and the pursuit of one’s passion. Both films tackled unconventional subjects, sparking engaging discussions among audiences.

Romantic

In 2014, ‘2 States,’ based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling novel, featured Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, portraying the cultural differences between two families from different Indian states. This romantic comedy-drama achieved both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Inspirational

‘Super 30’ showcased Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar, whose educational program ‘Super 30′ helps underprivileged but academically bright students prepare for the competitive IIT entrance exam. ’83’ depicted the life journey of the 1983 World Cup winning squad of India and the former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. ‘Chhichhore’ told the heartfelt story of a young student’s journey from failure to finding the importance of trying one’s best.

Comedies

The ‘Housefull’ franchise, loved by many, never fails to entertain with its hilarious star-studded cast. Additionally, ‘Judwaa 2,’ starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez, won millions of hearts as another family-friendly comedy.

Action

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment delivered action-packed hits like ‘Baaghi 1’ and ‘Baaghi 2,’ featuring Tiger Shroff, and ‘Kick,’ starring Salman Khan. These movies kept the audience on the edge of their seats, craving more from their favorite action heroes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s journey as a filmmaker continues to inspire and entertain, making him one of the most accomplished producers in the Indian film industry.

Entertainment Today

