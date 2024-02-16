HomeBollywoodNews

Salma Hayek says being married to Francois-Henri Pinault is like a 'gentle breeze'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek has said that being married to her husband Francois-Henri Pinault is “like a gentle breeze” on their 15th wedding anniversary.

The ‘House of Gucci’ star, 57, and the French businessman, 61, tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in the most romantic city in the world, Paris, in 2009.

She wrote alongside a professional black-and-white snap of the pair on Instagram to mark the milestone: “After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor.”

The couple renewed their vows in Venice, Italy, in April 2009.

Hayek previously revealed that she turned down two of his proposals before they finally got hitched and said their nuptials felt like an “intervention” by her family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

–IANS

dc/sha

Previous article
Barbara Alyn Woods says 'One Tree Hill' cast is 'all on board' for a reunion
Next article
Yogi govt resolves to eradicate filariasis in UP by 2026
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US