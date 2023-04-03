Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the same picture at NMACC event

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many other desi celebs snuck in some pictures and selfies with Tom Holland and Zendaya on Saturday.

The stars all came together for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre second-day event in Mumbai. Tom and Zendaya were among the many Hollywood celebrities present.

Shah Rukh and Salman posing for a photo with Zendaya and Tom Holland. Host Nita Ambani is also with them in the frame. At a short distance, one can also see Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

One user tweeted, “Tom Holland Zendaya Nita Ambani and SRK all in the pic but the most talked about was the both corners of this pic which got viral #SalmanKhan and #AishwaryaRai”