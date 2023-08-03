scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan shares adorable throwback picture of sister Arpita Khan Sharma nibbling on his finger

Salman Khan shared an adorable throwback picture on his youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma's birthday

By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan shares adorable throwback picture of sister Arpita Khan Sharma nibbling on his finger
Salman Khan shares adorable throwback picture of sister Arpita Khan Sharma nibbling on his finger

Bollywood star Salman Khan shared an adorable throwback picture on his youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s birthday. Salman took to Instagram, where he posted the throwback image from his younger days and baby Arpita is seen alongside him.

In the picture, Salman can be seen sitting next to Arpita, who is nibbling on his finger.

The photo takes us to his ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ days as he is seen looking dapper in a black printed leather jacket that he paired with a white T-shirt and jeans.

In the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday Arpita”.

Arpita turned 33 on Thursday. She is married to actor Aayush Sharma, who has featured in films such as ‘Loveyatri’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

On the work front, Salman is busy hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

‘Tiger 3’, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

Salman is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan. Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ (1988), followed by his breakthrough with a leading role in Sooraj Barjatya’s romance ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989).

He established himself in the 1990s, with several commercially successful films, including Barjatya’s family dramas ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ (1994) and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999), the action film ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the comedy ‘Biwi No.1’ (1999).

The actors top-grossing action films are ‘Wanted’ (2009), ‘Dabangg’ (2010), ‘Ready’ (2011), ‘Bodyguard’ (2011), ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Dabangg 2’ (2012), ‘Kick’ (2014), and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and dramas such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) and ‘Sultan ‘(2016).

Salman has starred in the highest-grossing Hindi films of 10 years, the highest for any actor.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google's AI search to now show related videos
Next article
Australian Open: India's Sindhu, Srikanth storm into quarterfinals with easy wins
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network

News

Faria Abdullah's tattoo helped her bag lead part in 'The Jengaburu Curse'

Technology

New Philips soundbar with wireless subwoofer launches in India

Sports

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

News

Nicolas Cage looks unrecognisable as balding man in upcoming 'Dream Scenario'

News

Arjun Kanungo worked for a year on 'Industry 2'

Technology

Zuckerberg takes 4,000 ‘unhealthy’ calories a day to offset activities

News

Lizzo's lawsuit reveals horrifying charges with corroboration from several witnesses

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar’s mom gets emotional and says, ‘Bacche ko rota dekhna acha nahi lagta, har maa fir roti hai’

Sports

Hasn't sunk in that I won't bowl another ball or hit another ball, says Stuart Broad

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet still dating contrary to rumours

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Stars under pressure from new generation of riders in Round 3

News

Pankaj Tripathi stands up to son's school administration in 'OMG 2' trailer

News

BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

News

Adah Sharma on 'Commando' Prem: We were two kid on set with unlimited adrenaline

Sports

Was certainly braver against Australia on purpose, says Zak Crawley on success in Ashes

News

From 'The Hunt For Veerappan' to 'Made in Heaven 2': 5 titles to watch this week

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: Was huge risk to play someone who dresses up as girl & cause confusion

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US