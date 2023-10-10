scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif as Zoya looks fierce is all gun blazing and holding a rope in new poster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is hands down one of the most highly anticipated films of this year

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif as Zoya looks fierce is all gun blazing and holding a rope in new poster _ pic courtesy instagram
Tiger 3 Katrina Kaif as Zoya looks fierce is all gun blazing and holding a rope in new poster _ pic courtesy instagram

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is hands down one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. So far, the intriguing posters, and a promotional video titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’ raised the excitement of fans.

Just a few days ago, it was also revealed that the trailer of Tiger 3 will release on October 16. Now, a few days before Tiger 3 trailer drops, Salman Khan has shared a new poster featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday morning to drop another poster of Tiger 3. The poster features Katrina as her character Zoya, in the film. Katrina’s character has a massive fan base, her fans were super-excited to see a glimpse of her action-packed avatar.

In the poster, Katrina Kaif goes all guns blazing and is seen holding a rope with one hand, while she shoots the gun with another. Katrina looks fierce and badass in the intriguing poster, and is seen wearing a leather jacket paired with matching fitted pants and boots. She is seen with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Salman captioned, ‘Zoya (fire emoji) #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,”

14
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Vikas Khanna: Returning as judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is homecoming of sorts for me
Next article
Eijaz Khan says he wants to work with Atlee again
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US