Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif as Zoya looks fierce is all gun blazing and holding a rope in new poster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is hands down one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. So far, the intriguing posters, and a promotional video titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’ raised the excitement of fans.

Just a few days ago, it was also revealed that the trailer of Tiger 3 will release on October 16. Now, a few days before Tiger 3 trailer drops, Salman Khan has shared a new poster featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday morning to drop another poster of Tiger 3. The poster features Katrina as her character Zoya, in the film. Katrina’s character has a massive fan base, her fans were super-excited to see a glimpse of her action-packed avatar.

In the poster, Katrina Kaif goes all guns blazing and is seen holding a rope with one hand, while she shoots the gun with another. Katrina looks fierce and badass in the intriguing poster, and is seen wearing a leather jacket paired with matching fitted pants and boots. She is seen with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Salman captioned, ‘Zoya (fire emoji) #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,”