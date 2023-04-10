scorecardresearch
Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a new poster of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on social media ahead of the trailer launch.

By Agency News Desk
Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' poster _ pic courtesy twitter

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on social media ahead of the trailer launch. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the new poster. In the image, the ‘Dabangg’ star is seen sporting long hair, sunglasses and a beard.

In the caption he wrote: “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan trailer out at 6 p.m.”

The makers of the film are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on Monday. The movie also stars Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal among many others.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be released in theatres on April 21.

Pic. SourceBeingSalmanKhan
