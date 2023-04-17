scorecardresearch
Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth

Salman Khan has asked social media users who keep talking about Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla to stop doing that and let Shehnaaz move on

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood star Salman Khan has asked social media users who keep talking about Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla and tag them as ‘SidNaaz’ to stop doing that and let Shehnaaz move on in life.

Appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ cast, Salman said Sidharth is no more and now it is time for Shehnaaz to have her own life and find love if she wants to.

Shehnaaz cannot just remain unmarried forever, Salman said.

“Even Sidharth would have wanted her to move on and start a family,” he added.

“Par social media pe yeh kuchh log jo SidNaaz, SidNaaz karte rahte hain, zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? (Some people on social media keep troubling her, saying SidNaaz, SidNaaz. Will she remain single for the rest of her life?),” commented an irate Salman.

Continuing in the same vein, he said: “Yeh jitney bhi SidNaaz, SidNaaz karte hain, inmein se kisi ek ko chunliya toh woh abhi kahega haan mai tumhara hun. Kya bakwaas baatien hai yeh, kisi ki sunna nahi sirf apne dil ki suno and move on in life. (If she chooses one among those SidNaaz fans, they will happily accept her as life partner. All of this is nonsense. Don’t listen to them, listen to your heart and move on in life).”

Come Eid and Shehnaaz will be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Salman and a trio of Telugu stars – Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu – as well as Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar and Sukhbir.

They came on the show to promote the film.

