scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says making episodic content is fulfilling yet physically demanding

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his unique aesthetics and storytelling, will soon make his foray into the digital space with his upcoming streaming epic 'Heeramandi'.

By News Bureau

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his unique aesthetics and storytelling, will soon make his foray into the digital space with his upcoming streaming epic ‘Heeramandi’.

While the long-format content is fulfilling for a creator or an artiste, the director feels that it is physically demanding given that the artistes have to surrender themselves to a project for a longer duration.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ helmer was recently in conversation with the co-CEO of streaming giant Netflix in Mumbai where he shared his experience of working in medium of digital with long-format content.

When asked about his arrival on the digital from the world of big visually appealing spectacles, the director said: “I have made big films but shifting to digital makes it even bigger for me.”

He then went onto call ‘Heeramandi’ his biggest project so far.

He continued: “‘Heeramandi’ is my biggest project so far. For me, creating a piece of audio-visual art is to make it creative, immersive and to make it emotionally appealing and digital allows me to delve deeper.”

‘Heeramandi’ is a historical epic and tells the story of three generations of courtesans in the eponymous pre-Independence era district.

He further mentioned: “Of course, there’s another side to it about the grind, while making a 2-3 hour film is comparatively less draining, working on episodic arcs and the narrative comes with its own set of challenges and is physically demanding for any creator.”

‘Heeramandi’ will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Previous article
Bhaweeka Chaudhary finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump
Next article
Nimisha Vakharia all set to play a negative character in 'Ajooni'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

SLB: A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

News

Nimisha Vakharia all set to play a negative character in 'Ajooni'

News

Bhaweeka Chaudhary finds it challenging to shoot with prosthetic baby bump

News

Maira Dharti joins 'Pandya Store' cast, says it's 'a big responsibility'

News

Ranbir Kapoor received a cute welcome from his wife Alia Bhatt

News

Dua Lipa is desperate to find music leak source ahead of releasing third album

News

Mark Wahlberg sells Los Angeles mansion for $55 million

News

Sohail Khan is chuffed with CCL returning after pandemic

News

Liam Neeson feels spinoffs are hurting ‘Star Wars’ legacy

News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby’s birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’ for ‘Dhola’

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says ‘Jehanabad’ has earned her respect as an actress

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US