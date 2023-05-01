scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan, recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of her two films ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On Monday, the actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures with her followers. She shared a set of three pictures in which she can be seen posing for the camera with the films’ clapper boards in her hand which detail the shot taking process.

The first picture shows the actress donning a white saree holding the clapperboard of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as she gives an enchanting stare to the camera. The second picture has her in a casual avatar with the same element of clapperboard in the frame followed by the third picture which is again from ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The actress further jotted down the caption in which she thanked the director and her attachment to the character. She wrote, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever. Jai Bholenath”.

Marking the Labour Day, she also wrote, “Grateful for this life. Happy Labour Day”.

Other than ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and also Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ for which she will soon resume the shoot.

–IANS

aa/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan
This May Also Interest You
News

Niall Horan reveals 'disgusting behaviour' that makes him 'hate' actor Jamie Dornan

News

Adah Sharma: Haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light in 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

La Liga: Barca, Real Madrid back in action as Matchday 33 offers no rest (preview)

News

'PS: 2' mints Rs 150 crore globally in 3 days, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' crosses mark in 9 days

Technology

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

Technology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Dialogues

The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

News

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

News

Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

Sports

IPL 2023 on digital gets overwhelming response from advertisers

Technology

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Sports

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

Technology

Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid

News

From Kartik Aaryan to Aishwarya Rai: ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ screening was a starry affair

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US