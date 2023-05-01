Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics from 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan, recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of her two films ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.

On Monday, the actress took to the story section of her Instagram to share the pictures with her followers. She shared a set of three pictures in which she can be seen posing for the camera with the films’ clapper boards in her hand which detail the shot taking process.

The first picture shows the actress donning a white saree holding the clapperboard of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as she gives an enchanting stare to the camera. The second picture has her in a casual avatar with the same element of clapperboard in the frame followed by the third picture which is again from ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The actress further jotted down the caption in which she thanked the director and her attachment to the character. She wrote, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever. Jai Bholenath”.

Marking the Labour Day, she also wrote, “Grateful for this life. Happy Labour Day”.

Other than ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and also Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ for which she will soon resume the shoot.

