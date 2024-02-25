HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan spots 'talent' on Delhi's traffic signal

Sara Ali Khan shared an appreciation post for a 'talent' that she spotted on the traffic signal of the national capital.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood’s Gen Z diva Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming project, on Sunday shared an appreciation post for a ‘talent’ that she spotted on the traffic signal of the national capital.

The actress, who is known for her work in ‘Kedarnath’, said that talent comes in all shapes, forms and areas.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sara posted a video wherein a young boy on the signal was seen doing various acts with a help of a ring.

It is captioned as: “Talent comes in all shapes, forms and areas… Sunday morning appreciation for this very spirited, friendly and chatty boy. Had a fun signal gupshup.”

The second video shows Sara patting her face with an ice cube. She is wearing a white bathrobe.

The snippet is captioned as: “Sun kissed with ice…And then a surprise so sweet and nice…A smile in the savera has no price.”

On the work front, Sara has ‘Murder Mubarak’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and ‘Metro…In Dino’ in the pipeline.

