Sara Ali Khan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Murder Mubarak,' shares picture

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up the schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse from the wrap up in Delhi. She posted a picture of a cake with ‘Murder Mubarak’ written on it.

She captioned it: “Delhi schedule wrap.”

She also shared a video of Homi and his-wife fashion designer Anaita Shroff.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s next ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

