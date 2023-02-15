scorecardresearch
Saving the best for the last, the makers of Shehzada finally released the title track of the film!

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's much awaited mass entertainer Shehzada's title track is finally out and how

By Pooja Tiwari
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s much awaited mass entertainer Shehzada’s title track is finally out and how! Looks like the makers have been saving the best for the last, as the track sounds full of life and is sure to light up the room. With music given by ace composer Pritam that is blended beautifully with mesmerizing voice of Sonu Nigam and Mayur Puri’s lyrics, the title track is one groovy song that will make you dance on its beats.

The song was released today by the makers across social media, where they wrote,
“Woh banda seedha naa saada, woh hai Shehzada!

The track definitely has us tapping our feet and play it on total volume which has lifted our excitement for the film a notch higher. Shehzada is all set to hit the screens on 17th February 2023.

Shehzada is the biggest family entertainer of the year. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on 17th February 2023.

