Suhana Khan is one of the 4 new faces of cosmetic giant Maybelline.

After Suhana’s big gig, dad Shah Rukh Khan posted an adorable video of Suhana from the launch event as the track Pretty Woman from his film Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the backdrop.

The superstar wrote in his caption: “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done and if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my lil lady in red.”

Suhana Khan commented on her post, “Awww love you!! So cute”

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand last year. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 9, who attends school in Mumbai.