Shah Rukh Khan vs Virat Kohli Fan war over on Twitter takes an ugly turn; Fans trend #KohlifansownSRK

Shah Rukh Khan’s and Virat Kohli’s fans are engaged in an ugly fight on Twitter and both sides have been unrelenting. With the IPL season approaching, animosity brewed between the two groups of fans, with SRK fans taunting RCB’s performance in IPL and Kohli’s fans boasting over the cricketer having more Instagram followers than the actor.

Though there is no way that one could decide between the merits of two of the biggest Indian superstars- SRK and Virat Kohli- the fan war has taken an ugly turn, with derogatory remarks, expletives and low blows flying between the two groups.

The whole thing is entirely irrational, with fans whipping out random facts and claiming them as markers of popularity for their respective idols.

One user tweeted,”This is the time to prove your love for King Kohli Don’t stop let’s trend. GAURI APNA HAKLA SAMBHAL. SRK KA BAAP KOHLI KohlifansownSRK”

