Shahid Kapoor registered FIR against this actress for stalking him?

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented, good-looking and popular actors we have in Bollywood.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented, good-looking and popular actors we have in Bollywood. He commands a huge fan following across the nation and on social media.

There have also been some crazy female fans he has witnessed over the years. However, there was one incident when he was stalked by a female fan who was not just any commoner, but the daughter of a legendary Bollywood actor.

According to reports, Shahid and late yesteryear actor Raaj Kumar’s daughter Vastavikta Pandit met each other during Shiamak Davar’s dance classes. For the star daughter, it was love at first sight. Although Shahid didn’t respond to her feelings. She went to the extent of stalking him on movie sets, sitting on the bonnet of his car and obstructing him while he was shooting outdoors.

Fed up off this craziness, Shahid registered a police complaint against her.

