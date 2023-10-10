scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised after Thank You For Coming promotions

Shehnaaz Gil is currently recovering from a food poisoning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. She recently saw the release of her film, Thank You For Coming

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised after Thank You For Coming promotions _ pic courtesy news agency

Shehnaaz Gil is currently recovering from a food poisoning at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. She recently saw the release of her film, Thank You For Coming, and had fallen sick during the extensive promotions for the film. Late Monday, film’s co-producer Rhea Kapoor paid her a visit the hospital to check on her health.

A paparazzo account on Instagram has shared a video of Rhea Kapoor making an exit from the hospital and waving to the photographers after getting into her car. Many expressed their concern for Shehnaaz’ health in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Get well soon.. take care.”

Another commented, “Tu sherni hai humari (you are our lioness).” Some said Shehnaaz was hit by the evil eye and one of the comments even read, “Get well Soon Shehnaaz nazar lag gai meri gudia ko (the evil eye got you).”

Img. SourceViral Bhayani
119
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
