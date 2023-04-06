scorecardresearch
Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan

Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Tiger vs Pathaan, an upcoming movie in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe

By Shweta Ghadashi
Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan pic courtesy twitter
Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan pic courtesy twitter

Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Tiger vs Pathaan, an upcoming movie in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, as per a new report. Tiger vs Pathaan will reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reprise their roles as spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Tiger vs Pathaan will reportedly feature a face off between the two agents.

YRF’s spy universe, apart from the first two Tiger films, includes War (2019) featuring Hrithik Roshan as a RAW agent. The film also featured Tiger Shroff. The third film in the Tiger franchise, again starring Salman Khan, is scheduled for release during Diwali this year.

War 2 featuring Hrithik, directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is reportedly also in the works. Shah Rukh’s Pathaan was the fourth film in the YRF spy universe. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

SRK was recently seen in the YRF blockbuster Pathaan, which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan. SRK will now share screen space with Salman in Tiger 3.

