scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita Sen from ‘Aarya 3’ sets

Sikandar Kher, is currently shooting for season 3 of his streaming show 'Aarya' in which he essays the role of Daulat.

By Agency News Desk
Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita Sen from 'Aarya 3' sets
Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita Sen from 'Aarya 3' sets

Actor Sikandar Kher, who left a mark with his delectable performance in ‘Monica, O My Darling’, is currently shooting for season 3 of his streaming show ‘Aarya’ in which he essays the role of Daulat.

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the show in which he can be seen with the lead of the show – actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who essays the titular role in ‘Aarya 3’.

He captioned the picture, “Daulat always there to serve you, protect and lean on walls. Aarya 3, Dugga Dugga and Thank you (sic)”.

The crew and cast recently resumed shooting in Mumbai of the series after wrapping up the schedule in Rajasthan. Sikandar has found immense love for the show helmed by Ram Madhvani and since the release of the show has become one of the most impressive actors in the OTT space.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India
Next article
Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Clapping to nurses' dance puts CMO in UP's Manipuri into trouble

Health & Lifestyle

Google Cloud's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

News

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

Health & Lifestyle

Is hypertension different in women than men?

Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

News

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US