Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Sneha Raikar talked about her initial years of acting career and how there are many things that have changed in the industry, from casting to work culture.

By Agency News Desk
‘Naagin 6’ actress Sneha Raikar talked about her initial years of acting career and how there are many things that have changed in the industry, from casting to work culture.

According to her, there were less resources for the actors and even the choice of platform was limited to a few selective channels.

She said: “Back then, opportunities were fewer and there were only two-three channels to work with. Along with that, the procedure of casting was different as social media wasn’t in the game till then. Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had. I remember that I used to take the hard copy of my portfolio to different casting directors.”

The actress added that with the change in the time, now actors use social media for their promotion, although, earlier it was not the same.

“Nowadays, social media is not less than a portfolio of any actor. Many castings are done after seeing an actor’s social media profile. And, castings are done everywhere and no one has to change their base for that, which wasn’t the case with us,” she added.

Sneha has done a lot of marathi shows, like ‘Varcha Class’, ‘Love Lagna Locha’, and many more. The actress has also been seen in a few marathi films, and was seen in the film ‘Kuttey’.

Sneha shared about the changes she noticed in the industry and said: “The industry has grown over the period of time. There are many channels and other mediums available where an actor can get work. The biggest option available now is OTT, which was not the case in our time. From castings to opportunities, I believe that a lot of things have changed in better ways.”

However, the actress said that she is fortunate as opportunities came easily to her: “I consider myself fortunate that I never struggled for work. I got projects back to back and just kept working on enhancing my skills. I am happy and grateful to be a part of this industry,” she concluded.

