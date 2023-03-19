scorecardresearch
Sonali Kulkarni apologises over 'Indian girls are lazy' remark

Sonali Kulkarni had said that girls look for well-to-do boyfriends or husbands to fulfil their needs instead of being passionate about their own careers.

By News Bureau
Sonali Kulkarni _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who is known for her work in Marathi cinema and Hindi films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Taxi No. 9211, recently said at an event that “Indian girls are lazy.” She said that girls look for well-to-do boyfriends or husbands to fulfil their needs instead of being passionate about their own careers. Soon after the statement came out, the actress started receiving the flak on the Internet.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared an apology note. She wrote in the caption: “But you were right! Women who haven’t understood the context probably are hurt but on an honest note, whatever you said was right. Also, it wasn’t about every woman, it was about a few women who genuinely want it easy.”

The note started off as it read: “I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman.”

The actress continued in her note: “I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticise. Hope we will be able to have a more open exchange of thoughts. In my capacity, I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be.”

“”Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the centre of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident,” the actress concluded.

