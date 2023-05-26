scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Stopped in Vatican for her garb, Kangana Ranaut slams girl for same in Baijnath temple

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter to slam an unknown girl for her choice of clothing inside a temple.

By Agency News Desk
Stopped in Vatican for her garb, Kangana Ranaut slams girl for same in Baijnath temple
Stopped in Vatican for her garb, Kangana Ranaut slams girl for same in Baijnath temple

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinions, recently took to her Twitter to slam an unknown girl for her choice of clothing inside a temple.

Kangana reacted to a Twitter user who called out a girl for wearing short western clothes to the Baijnath Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She also shared pictures in which a girl is seen in a crop top and shorts while another is seen in jeans with a shawl wrapped around her.

She tweeted in Hindi which translates as: “This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They have reached Baijnath temple as if they have gone to a pub or nightclub. Such people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thinking is called small or bad, then that is also acceptable!”

Reacting to the same and agreeing with the Internet user, Kangana tweeted: “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people. I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and t-shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame .. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, in which she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline, in which she plays an Indian Air Force officer.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dibyendu Bhattacharya: ‘Ghuspaith’ is dedicated to fearless journalists like Danish Siddiqui
Next article
Pune study shows efficacy of 'rescue therapy' for newborns who turn blue
This May Also Interest You
News

Why Anurag Kashyap thinks 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is 'the bane of his life'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking may help improve brain connectivity, memory in elderly

Health & Lifestyle

42 young Indian robotic surgeons set to share path-breaking procedures

Health & Lifestyle

Study predicts risk of 5 types of heart failure using AI tools

News

Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being 'the chosen one'

Sports

IPL 2023: The way Shubman Gill is batting right now is just unbelievable, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

News

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

News

Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Sports

IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers during Qualifier 2

Sports

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes Tour

Technology

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US