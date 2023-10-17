Subrat Dutta prefers a big role in small films rather than a small role in big-budget films

Actor Subrat Dutta, who has worked in movies like Zameen, Tango Charlie, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Talaash, Bhootnath Returns, Sameer, Madholal Keep walking, Roar- Tigers of the Sundarbans, Shoukeens etc., has come with the award-winning and critically acclaimed movie “Guthlee Ladoo” alongside Sanjay Mishra. Dutta’s performance is highly appreciated and left an unforgettable impression on the audience at many national and international film festivals. Dutta, an NSD alumni, has created his own space in Bollywood through his outstanding performances.

When asked about what difference he feels between NSD (National School of Drama) students in comparison to other actors, Dutta said, “NSD people always think very long-term. Even though I am from NSD, We normally think that we should be remembered even after our deaths through our films. Look at the past works of Nasir saab (Nasiruddin Shah) and Om Puri ji. In today’s generation, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin-like actors have done a good job. They are all from NSD. We are all hungry for good content. This is actually our social work. Such content-based movies become part of classic movies, and people equally enjoy watching such movies even after decades. I learn to act in everyday life. If I don’t practice it regularly, the sharpness of my acting will be lost.”

He has worked with almost every big star of Bollywood, like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, etc. He prefers a big role in small films rather than a small role in big-budget films. Even if he has done small roles in big movies, it was just for money and relations with industry people and nothing else.