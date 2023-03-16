Suniel Shetty grooves with famous dance group Quick Style on the trending song Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum

The world watched as a Norwegian dance group broke the Internet with their take on Katrina Kaif-Sidharth Malhotra’s Kala Chashma. Since then, the dance group, known as Quick Style, have been a household name not just in India but globally.

The group is currently visiting India. While on the trip, Quick Style has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in the country to share one social media gem after another.

Quick Style was seen dancing with one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, Suniel Shetty. The clip, shared on Instagram, begins with the dance group grooving to one of Suniel Shetty’s most famous songs Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum.

Towards the end of the clip, they are joined by Suniel Shetty who looks dapper in a pair of denim jeans and a white shirt. Oh, and do not miss the sunglasses. In the clip, the actor shakes a leg with Quick Style and the result is all kinds of awesome. The song was originally featured in the 1995 movie Takkar, starring Sonali Bendre and Suniel Shetty.

The video was shared by Quick Style with the caption, “Felt like we have known him for years,” and tagged the actor.