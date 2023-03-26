scorecardresearch
Suniel Shetty reminisces about his shooting days for 'Border'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty remembered his shooting experience in the 1997 film ‘Border’, which was based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, directed by JP Dutta. It featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Suniel said that for him the movie is all about real characters and while portraying them it always felt as if something is missing or justice is not being done to them.

He said: “For me, the film ‘Border’ didn’t have reel characters. They are real-life characters. I feel we can never do justice to those characters and that uniform. But somewhere, I feel that portraying them on celluloid and bringing them closer to the audience has been a small contribution towards the real-life heroes. The film makes the audience remember that the freedom we enjoy is because of our soldiers.”

While praising the director of the film, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor added: “J.P Dutta is an absolute genius as that man never looked at the monitor or through the camera, he just knew exactly where to put the block and he would just instruct the cameraman. He always knew what the frame would be. I feel we need more such directors in today’s time. He is also very spontaneous, he would improvise scenes on the spot.”

Suniel made an appearance on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ along with music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman who will be promoting their most anticipated musical ‘Disco Dancer- The Musical’, and he got nostalgic after listening to Chirag’s performance on an emotional and romantic track, ‘Toh Chalun’ from the movie ‘Border’.

He shared: “Chirag’s performance took me back on the sets, you know straight back to the 90s. Both the songs are my favourites, especially ‘Toh Chalun’ from my film ‘Border.’ Chirag made the song his own and the honesty his voice embodies is very evident in his performance. He seems to be a very honest person by the way he expresses himself while singing.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/uk/

