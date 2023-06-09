scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sunny Deol meets his 'loving fans' in national capital to promote 'Gadar 2'

As 'Gadar 2' is set to release on August 11, Sunny Deol met his fans in the capital to promote his film which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Deol meets his 'loving fans' in national capital to promote 'Gadar 2'
Sunny Deol

As his film ‘Gadar 2’ is set to release on August 11, actor Sunny Deol met his fans in the capital to promote his upcoming film. ‘Gadar 2’, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar’. The film, which told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the box-office with the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’.

During his visit to New Delhi, Sunny was seen sporting a turban, a white shirt paired with gray blazer and denim.

He also shared a picture on Instagram and spoke about his visit. He wrote: “Met my loving fans in Delhi, on my way to Jaipur.”

The story is set in the 1971 war of India and Pakistan and this time, Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back to India.

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling, says Steve Waugh
Next article
Have six Tests coming up soon, Boult may be available for some, says NZ coach Stead
This May Also Interest You
News

'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

Sports

Have six Tests coming up soon, Boult may be available for some, says NZ coach Stead

Sports

WTC Final: Would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling, says Steve Waugh

Technology

Samsung's One UI 5 beta lets users quickly transfer Galaxy watch to new phone

News

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh to team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'

News

Sonnalli Seyggal, husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception

News

Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'

Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan sizzles in a black gown; Fans call her timeless beauty

News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

News

When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

News

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US