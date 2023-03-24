Swara Bhasker looks like a queen in green lehenga; Netizens say ‘Pakistani ghagra hai’

Newlywed Swara Bhasker dropped snaps in which she can be seen donning a heavily embroidered green lehenga as she twinned with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, in a green kurta. Sharing these pictures, Swara wrote, ‘Like a Queen in green’.

Thanking her designer, the actor wrote in the caption how she felt like a “queen” while Fahad had “princely vibes”.

Soon these pictures went viral on social media as netizens rushed to the comment section to pen their reactions. One said, ‘Pakistani ghagra hai’, another wrote, ‘At last the color of the dress turned green.’