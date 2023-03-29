Agastya Nanda gives a flying kiss to Suhana Khan

Agastya Nanda the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan was seen escorting Suhana Khan after party of Tania Shroff’s birthday celebration.

In a viral video, Agastya was seen blowing a kiss to Suhana Khan as she leaves. As Suhana Khan was about to leave the venue, Agastya Tania and her boyfriend Ahan Shetty came to drop her off at her car.

Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car.

Suhana and Agastya will make their Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Khushi, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies.