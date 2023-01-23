scorecardresearch
The truth behind the viral ‘Haldi’ pic of Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty is set to tie the nuptial knot with her long time partner, cricketer K.L. Rahul on Monday, a picture of the actress is currently going viral.

As Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is set to tie the nuptial knot with her long-time partner, cricketer K.L. Rahul on Monday, a picture of the actress is currently going viral.

The picture, which is being claimed to be from the haldi ceremony of the actress, shows wedding attendees applying haldi to the actress. However, the picture in question is from a shot of Athiya’s film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.

‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, which was released in 2019, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead and tells the story of an NRI businessman, who while trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal, meets his much younger neighbor, Anita Awasthi. Anita wants to marry someone settled abroad, and what ensues is a series of humorous events peppered with drama.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the wedding ceremony will see a mix of guests from the film and cricket world. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, M.S. Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Following the footsteps of the 2021 KatVic wedding, Athiya and K.L. Rahul have also imposed a no-phone policy.

