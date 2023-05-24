Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in ‘Ganapath’, recently shared a picture of his father, Jackie Shroff, on his social media calling him ‘Captain Planet’.

Jackie is known for his undying commitment to the environmental cause and is known to be an avid plant lover. Tiger Shroff shared a picture of his father in which the ‘Parinda’ star can be seen wearing a garland made of plant pots, accompanied by his signature smile.

Tiger wrote: “Captain Planet.” Jackie’s love for plants and nature has resonated with millions of fans who adore his authentic and carefree personality.

In addition to his environmental contributions, Jackie Shroff continues to be a compassionate humanitarian. Recently, he organised a free medical camp to raise awareness on World Thalassemia Day. As an ambassador for thalassemia, he has lent his influential voice to spread awareness and inspire positive change.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jackie is set to collaborate with the legendary Rajnikanth for upcoming film, ‘Jailer,’ creating immense anticipation across Bollywood and South film industries.

