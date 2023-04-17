scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When Tim Cook relished vada pav with sensational Madhuri Dixit

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first 'vada pav' here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene.

By Agency News Desk
When Tim Cook relished vada pav with sensational Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit with Apple CEO Tim Cook relishing Vada Pav _ pic courtesy twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first ‘vada pav’ here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene. Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav.

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious!” Cook posted.

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Cook is in India to launch the company’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Conway's 83, Shivam Dube 52 help Chennai Super Kings post 226/6 against RCB
Next article
Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WFI sexual harassment: First requested, now Bajrang, Vinesh opt out of training trips!

News

Viacom18 completes strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, Paramount Global

News

Mohit Malhotra joins 'Bhagya Lakshmi' cast as a kind-hearted businessman

Sports

La Liga: Getafe trip a test for tired Barcelona

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha

Technology

China's 'artificial sun' breaks record in quest for efficient thermonuclear fusion reactors

Technology

Dry sunny weather in J&K today: MeT office

Sports

Super Cup: Sreenidi Deccan eager to seal semifinal spot

Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

Feature

‘Jigar’: The last standard-bearer of classical ghazal

Health & Lifestyle

MP man, declared dead of Covid in Guj and 'body' cremated, returns home

Technology

US hits at Chinese 'fast fashion' apps that outpace Zara, H&M

Sports

La Liga: Europe and relegation go head to head this weekend

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly superbug found in 40% of supermarket meat samples

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US