VFX, Tech Pavilion inaugurated at IFFI

Panaji, Nov 21 (IANS) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated the VFX and Tech Pavilion as part of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

He said that it is important to see the history and the new technology.

“New interventions from VFX to new virtual reality can take you deep into the history and good cinema which was made at the time of Raja Harishchandra. It’s a good place to explore, experience and educate cinema lovers,” he said.

He said that India’s growth from 10th to the 5th largest media and entertainment economy has been phenomenal.

“Given the talent and volume of film and media content produced in the country, India will soon become the 3rd largest Media and Entertainment Industry in the world,” he said.

He said that India is embracing new technological interventions and innovations in film production.

“India is the most sought-after destination for film shoots and post production backed by the talent of our youth and children and the innovation of our industry leaders,” the minister said.

He said that India is a hub of post-production, adding that the newly established VFX and Tech Pavilion will further augment the post production in film making.

Established for the first time in Film Bazaar history by NFDC at IFFI, the VFX and Tech Pavilion will showcase some of the most dynamic, immersive and cutting edge advances in film-making technology in the field of animation, visual effects, virtual reality and CGI.

