Vikrant Massey, wife Sheetal set to become parents

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur have confirmed the news about expecting their first child with a post on social media.

Vikrant has confirmed the pregnancy news with a heartwarming Instagram post. Sharing a wedding photograph with Sheetal, he captioned it: “New beginnings.”

A source had confirmed the pregnancy news to IANS on September 19.

Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. They got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant made his acting debut with ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’. He was then seen in films such as ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Chapaak’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

He will next be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

–IANS

